Breonna Taylor mural unveiled in Lannan Park in honor of her birthday weekend

The mural was created by Maryland-based artist Comacell Brown and is located at the newly renovated basketball court at Lannan Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In honor of Breonna Taylor’s birthday weekend, Maryland artist Comacell Brown unveiled a new mural in Lannan Park.

“Being that it’s a new year and we have a lot more issues going on. Her case and her story should not be left and not be unheard,” Brown said.

Brown is the lead artist of the Annapolitan Mural Group. A team that’s created work across the country to bring communities together while sparking healing.

“We initially did a mural in Annapolis, Maryland on the fourth of July last year. We made a connection with Breonna Taylor’s Family when they came down on the march for Washington," Brown said. When we linked up with them we promised to keep in touch and they said they were interested in doing a mural here in Louisville.”

For nearly a year both Brown and Breonna Taylor’s family have been in contact, picking out designs and a location.

The mural will be located at the newly renovated basketball court at Lannan Park.

“This artwork being in a special place for them [the Taylor family and community] to come and embrace her and her birthday," Brown said. "Means a lot to me to be a part of that.”

Brown’s work has generated conversations following the cries of social injustice back in 2020. He says his artwork is something he hopes will continue to bridge the gap and spark change.

“We’ve done projects all over the country," Brown said. "Where we actually incorporate the police, get them to come out and paint and they get to talk to some of the residents and you’d be surprised how that could build a relationship between the two.”

