'We fought for you. It is now your turn to fight for us.' | Breonna Taylor's mom pens open letter to President-elect Biden

Tamika Palmer is asking the president-elect to hold true to his promises made while he was on the campaign trail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor’s mother is taking her fight for justice to the White House.

In an open letter to President-elect Joe Biden, Tamika Palmer calls on him to bring change within the justice system and hold police accountable by keeping promises he made during the campaign.

The full-page color ad, published in Tuesday’s Washington Post, is part of a campaign for the Grassroots Law Project.

In it, Palmer references a conversation she previously had with the president-elect saying, “you assured me that you were committed to justice for Breonna. That call inspired me and gave me hope during a very dark time.”

She ends the letter with, “We fought for you. It is now your turn to fight for us.”