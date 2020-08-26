Breonna Taylor's mom responds to Daniel Cameron RNC speech

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron mentioned Taylor's name while making a point about democracy and republican ideals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer is responding to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron after he mentioned Taylor's name during his speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Tuesday night.

Cameron said "We republicans do recognize those who work in good faith for peace, justice and equality," quoting former president Dwight Eisenhower by saying "Democracy is a system the recognizes the equality of humans before the law."

Cameron went on to say "Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation's wounds."

Wednesday, Palmer released this statement in response to what Cameron said:

“It was nice to see him using a national platform to remind those watching the republican convention of my daughter’s name. I hope the next time we see him he’s telling the country he’s charging all officers responsible for my daughter’s death and is committed to getting her overdue justice.”

Cameron also appeared on FOX News and talked about the investigation. He reiterated that he's waiting on some key FBI evidence before making a decision.

Cameron met with Palmer and other family members on August 12. The meeting provided an opportunity for Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family, a spokesperson for the family said.