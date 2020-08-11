Breonna Taylor Memorial officially moved to new home at downtown museum

The memorial was moved during a march to its new home at the Roots 101 African American museum.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a month of being a symbol for the racial justice movement here in Louisville and nationwide, the Breonna Taylor memorial has a new home.

Demonstrators held a march from Jefferson Square Park to its new home at the Roots 101 African American Museum on West Main Street.

The move comes ahead of the winter months to preserve the memorial.

Jefferson Square Park has been the central location for protesting since demonstrations started in late May.

Roots 101 CEO Lamont Collins said the memorial will live on at the museum, overlooking the Ohio River which he said has a symbolic meaning.

"Our ancestors, we normally buried them by the river, that was a tradition we had, even coming from Africa. So this is a way on the fourth floor of the museum, to put Breonna to rest," Collins said.

