Lawsuit claims LMPD is withholding possible body cam footage from Breonna Taylor shooting

Attorney Sam Aguiar said the Louisville Metro Police Department has not fulfilled an Open Records Request.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An attorney representing Breonna Taylor's family has filed a lawsuit claiming Louisville police are withholding possible body camera footage from the night she was killed.

In the lawsuit, attorney Sam Aguiar said the Louisville Metro Police Department has not fulfilled an Open Records Request from one of his office's case managers regarding audit trial logs of multiple LMPD member body cameras.

The lawsuit claims a member of LMPD said its I.T. department needed three weeks to fulfill the request. The requested information has not been produced despite the three-week period ending July 6, and Aguiar is requesting a judge order LMPD to provide the requested information.

Aguiar said the audit trial logs would identify whether officers who were present the night Taylor was shot and killed had body camera footage and who may have accessed the footage.

"Assuming that body cameras were docked following Breonna's killing, and that there was no tampering of the devices or associated storage prior to the docking, audit trials should assist in verifying whether Metro has been truthful to the public regarding the existence of footage," the lawsuit says.

LMPD has stated there is no officer body camera footage of the raid, though some footage from moments after Taylor was shot have been released.

In the lawsuit, Aguiar said six officers had been issued body cameras prior to the raid. Former LMPD officers Anthony James and Myles Cosgrove have given statements that they were either not wearing or had not activating their cameras at the time of the shooting. One other officer listed was allegedly not there at the time of the shooting.

The lawsuit, however, says the cameras can activate automatically when a vehicle sends out a signal. Aguiar alleges at least one of the LMPD officers there had a vehicle that would have automatically activated any nearby cameras.

"Simply put, it would have been difficult for most of the LMPD members with body cameras and who were associated with CID events...to not have had their Axon body cameras activated at one point or another," the lawsuit says.

LMPD does not comment on pending litigation.

