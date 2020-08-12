Breonna Taylor's family praises Virginia ban on no-knock warrants statewide after Governor signs law

The new Virginia law goes into effect in March. It prohibits police from going into a home without first announcing themselves.

RICHMOND, Va. — Two of Breonna Taylor’s aunts watched Monday as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremonially signed a statewide ban on the use of no-knock search warrants.

The law is named after Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night. “Breonna’s Law” is the first such law enacted by a state since Taylor was killed in March.

Two other states, Oregon and Florida already had similar bans. Several municipalities, including Louisville, have banned the practice since Taylor was killed.

The law goes into effect in March. It prohibits police from going into a home without first announcing themselves.

Louisville city leaders signed Breonna Law in June. It bans no-knock warrants in Jefferson County. It also requires officers to turn on body cameras five minutes before and after a search.