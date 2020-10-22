Second juror backs statement saying Breonna Taylor grand jury was only allowed to consider Hankison charges

The juror said they 'agree wholeheartedly' with the statement released by an anonymous grand juror Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two days after a judge granted their request to publicly speak about the Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings, a second grand juror said they "agree wholeheartedly" with an anonymous grand juror's statement that they were only allowed to consider wanton endangerment charges against ex-LMPD detective Brett Hankison.

When Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O'Connell granted the juror's request to speak publicly Tuesday, the first juror said they never deliberated about homicide or other changes against police officers in the case because they were never given the chance.

"The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained it to them," the juror said in a statement released by Attorney Kevin Glogower. "The grand jury never heard anything about those laws. Self defense or justification was never explained either."

The juror said questions were asked about additional charges, but they were told there would be none because the prosecutors "didn't feel they could make them stick."

Thursday, a second anonymous grand juror provided a written statement agreeing with the first's description of the proceedings, saying they look forward to continuing to help set the record straight.

"The Grand Jury was only allowed to consider the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective Hankison," the second anonymous juror said in a written statement. "No opportunity to consider anything else was permitted."

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron previously filed two motions to keep the anonymous grand juror from speaking publicly. Judge O'Connell denied his request. One of those denied motions included a "stay" of her order, if she allowed the grand juror to talk, to give him time to appeal.

Though Cameron released a statement Tuesday saying he disagreed with the judge's decision, he said his office would not appeal it, saying in part, "I remain confident in our presentation to the Grand Jury, and I stand by the team of lawyers and investigators who dedicated months to this case."

After the first grand juror's statement, Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker released a statement asking for the appointment of a new independent prosecutor to "seek justice for Breonna Taylor."

