Breonna Taylor grand jurors call LMPD's actions 'negligent' and 'criminal'

The jurors said they were never given the option to consider additional charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One week after a judge granted a grand juror's request to speak publicly about the Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings, two anonymous jurors challenged Attorney General Daniel Cameron's comments on how the case went.

In an interview with Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," the jurors said they were never given the option to consider additional charges. The two also described LMPD's actions as "negligent" and "criminal."

"They were criminal leading up to this," Juror No. 2 said. "The way they moved forward on it, including the warrant, was deception."

The two jurors, one a Black man and the other a white man, said many members of the grand jury were upset by Cameron's statement that they "agreed" homicide charges against the officers were off the table.

Juror No. 2 also said he felt the decision was up to Cameron, not the jury.

"This was up to him, we didn't get a choice in that at all," Juror No. 2 said. "I was livid."

Juror No. 1 expressed a similar sentiment in a letter on Oct. 20, saying the jury was never given the chance to deliberate on any other charges in the case. He also said the jury did not agree that certain actions by the officers were justified "nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case."

In a separate interview with ABC News, LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly said that while he hurts "for [Taylor's] mother and for her sisters," he believes the officers did the right thing the night of her death.

Both jurors remained anonymous, their faces blurred throughout the interview. Attorneys for Taylor's family said the juror's statements have proven that "Cameron took the decision out of the grand jury's hands," calling for a new independent prosecutor.

