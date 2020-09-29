Grand juror in Breonna Taylor case wants to speak freely about proceeding, attorney says

Attorney Kevin Glogower said the anonymous juror has issues with the levels of accountability by Daniel Cameron's office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he will comply with a judge's order, releasing the recording from the Jefferson County grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case Wednesday.

Still, one grand juror is not convinced those records will answer lingering questions about the investigation. Attorney Kevin Glogower said the anonymous juror reached out to him two days after the announcement, looking into his rights to freely speak about the case.

"My client has an issue with the levels of accountability and disclosures that have happened to this point," Glogower said.

Kevin Glogower said the anonymous grand juror wants everyone to know what happened over the course of two and a half days before the decision came down.

"Are we limited to only the things that were recorded, or can we talk about the things that weren't recorded because there may have well been questions asked," Glogower said.

Glogower said only opening statements and testimony are usually recorded, saying they often go off-the-record shortly after.

Cameron's office said prosecutors presented all of the evidence though it supported that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were justified in their use of force, saying wanton endangerment for ex-detective Brett Hankison was the only recommended charge.

"…What they're not telling you in that release, which is still a question, is what was actually presented to them, if anything," Glogower said Tuesday. "What were those charges, who were the defendants and then what was the recommendation if any?"

"That's something perhaps [that] becomes a part of the bigger discussion, because that's not atypical in Kentucky," Glogower said.

If a judge approves the grand juror's request, that person and Glogower will explore the different options to freely share their side of the story.

