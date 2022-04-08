'There is justice for us'; Community members react to federal charges in Breonna Taylor's case

President of the Louisville Urban League Sadiqua Reynolds said it's been a long time coming.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been 874 days since Breonna Taylor died, and activists and community members rejoiced Thursday after hearing the US Attorney General named federal charges against former and current Louisville Metro Police officers.

They danced, sang and comforted Taylor's family at Jefferson Square Park.

Many people said they didn't think they would ever see any justice for Taylor. President of the Louisville Urban League Sadiqua Reynolds said it's been a long time coming.

"In this country, on this day, in this city of Louisville, Kentucky, we have been vindicated. There is justice for us. Somebody was wrong, but not only were they wrong, not only did they lie, but they attempted to cover it up," she said.

The FBI arrested the four LMPD officers in connection to Taylor's death on Thursday. Tamika Mallory, an activist from Until Freedom in New York, said their arrests will never bring Taylor back, but it shows that her life mattered.

"And this proves that even with the fighting and everything that we went through, the fact that we had the same goal, if we continue to fight for Breonna Taylor, and we do this in cases across this nation, we can in fact win," she said.

Community members and activists also said they won't stop fighting until more officers are arrested.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.