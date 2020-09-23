Breonna Taylor's family, attorneys react to 'outrageous' grand jury decision

Brett Hankison was indicted on wanton endangerment charges. Daniel Cameron said two other officers were "justified" in their use of force.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Breonna Taylor said they would not holding a news conference following Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement, however attorneys called the grand jury's decision "outrageous and offensive."

The grand jury indicted former Louisville officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment, saying he fired multiple shots that entered a nearby apartment. No other charges were announced.

Cameron said Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detective Myles Cosgrove, the two other officers identified in the investigation, were "justified" in their use of force the night of Taylor's death.

"This is outrageous and offensive to Breonna Taylor’s memory. It’s yet another example of no accountability for the genocide of persons of color by white police officers," civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said. "The rallying cries that have been echoing throughout the nation have been once again ignored by a justice system that claims to serve the people."

Taylor's sister, Juniyah Palmer, tweeted that the grand jury failed her.

"They failed you, they failed me," she tweeted. "Breonna I am so sorry...I don't know what to do."

they failed you, they failed me 🥺 Breonna i am so sorry... i don’t know what to do 😔 pic.twitter.com/VkWvkUfqSN — Ju (@ju_niyahh) September 23, 2020

Attorney Sam Aguiar apologized to Taylor and her family on Facebook, saying he should have done more. Aguiar also said the indictment rubbed it in, saying they only referenced the apartment of Taylor's white neighbors, ignoring Black neighbors who also had shots go into their apartment.

Co-counsel Lonita Baker said she believes wanton endangerment for neighbors should constitute wanton endangerment to Taylor. She also questioned why there was not a perjury charge for the search warrant.

In his press conference, Cameron said his office did not investigate the search warrant obtained for Taylor's apartment, Kenneth Walker or Breonna Taylor, claims of civil negligence by the officers, or the narcotics case against Jamarcus Glove.

After the announcement, protesters took to the streets in Louisville. Multiple people were arrested on Bardstown Road, with WHAS11 crews seeing prison transports heading to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.