'Promise, Witness, Remembrance' Breonna Taylor exhibit opens at Speed Art Museum

The exhibit reflects on the life of Breonna Taylor, her killing in 2020 and the year of protests that followed in Louisville and around the world.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum on the University of Louisville's campus unveiled the Promise, Witness, Remembrance exhibit Wednesday which reflects on the life of Breonna Taylor, her killing in 2020 and the year of protests that followed in Louisville and around the world.

Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers executing a no-knock warrant at her home March 13, 2020. Her death sparked protests for racial justice and equality in Louisville throughout the summer of 2020.

The exhibition at Speed Art is organized around the three words of its title, which emerged from a conversation between curator Allison Glenn and Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, during planning.

In addition to photos of protests in Louisville, a portion of the exhibit recounts the events leading up to Taylor's death beginning with, "It was Friday, March 13, 2020 at about 12:38 a.m. when our entire world would be shattered forever."

This exhibition is presented for free with support from The Ford Foundation. However, due to capacity restrictions, the Speed Art Museum suggests that guests reserve tickets in advance. reserving tickets in advance.

The exhibit can be viewed during museum hours from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.