Breonna Taylor case: LMPD confirms it is preparing for a decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Louisville Metro Police announced a 'state of emergency'. Interim chief is preparing for a decision in the Breonna Taylor death investigation.

The department released a statement saying all off-day and vacation requests were canceled until further notice. The statement also noted that no timetable for Daniel Cameron's decision had been given.

Full statement provided to WHAS11 News:

"As we prepare for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case, LMPD is canceling all off-day and vacation requests until further notice. The public may also see barriers being staged around downtown, which is another part of our preparations. It is important to note that the AG has said there is no timetable for the announcement."

There were several other businesses seen boarding up in downtown Louisville but we don't know if it is in anticipation of a decision being announced in Taylor's case.

Here's a copy of the LMPD order:

Friday a judge signed an order allowing the federal courthouse to be closed for the week and cases moved to online.