Daniel Cameron meets with Breonna Taylor's family amid investigation

The attorney general's office said the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death is still ongoing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with the family of Breonna Taylor Wednesday as his office's investigation into her death continues.

A spokesperson for the attorney general said Cameron expressed his condoles to Taylor's family, meeting with her mother, sister, aunt, family attorneys and community activist Christopher 2X.

"The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family," Elizabeth Kuhn said in a statement. "The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth."

Cameron took over Taylor's case in late May, more than two months after she was killed during the execution of a no-knock search warrant at her apartment.

Since then, Cameron has offered little information on the case. On August 8, the AG's office said they were waiting for key evidence about the shooting from the FBI crime lab.

"Attorney General Cameron remains committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor," the office said. "The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab."

(2/2) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 12, 2020

According to attorneys for Taylor's estate, more than twenty shots were fired into her apartment March 13. Taylor was shot multiple times, attorneys say.

Three officers have been identified from the night of Taylor's death: Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove, and former officer Brett Hankison.

Hankison is the only officer terminated from LMPD. His termination letter states that he "blindly fired" 10 rounds from outside, through the patio door.

FBI Louisville said it collected a "significant amount" of ballistic evidence and completed a shooting reconstruction during its time at Taylor's apartment June 19. The evidence, the FBI said, is being tested at the FBI lab in Quantico.

"Once the FBI Laboratory has completed its findings, FBI Louisville will promptly share our results with the Attorney General's Office," FBI Louisville said in a statement.

