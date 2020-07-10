Daniel Cameron files motion to keep anonymous juror from speaking publicly

The motion said the grand juror could jeopardize witnesses and other grand jurors, setting a 'dangerous legal precendent.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss an anonymous juror's request to speak freely about the Breonna Taylor case Wednesday.

Cameron said the motion filed in Jefferson Circuit Court would "uphold the law and well-established legal precedent in the Commonwealth that proceedings and testimony before a grand jury remain secret."

The motion argues proceedings and testimony are required to remain secret, saying the unnamed grand juror could jeopardize witnesses and other grand jurors and "set a dangerous legal precedent for future grand juries."

"The grand jury process is secretive for a reason, to protect the safety and anonymity of all the grand jurors, witnesses, and innocent persons involved in the proceedings," Cameron said. "Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky’s legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward."

The motion noted a similar case in the St. Louis County grand jury's case on the death of Michael Brown. The court rejected an anonymous juror's request to speak about their experience and express their opinions about the investigation, saying it would "completely invalidate Missouri's grand jury secrecy laws."

In a statement, the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys Association said that only the Kentucky Supreme Court should change the history of grand jury secrecy. The group also said "individual dissatisfaction with a grand jury proceeding, or with another grand juror, or with the prosecutor’s comments or legal interpretation are not compelling reasons to set aside the rules of grand jury secrecy."

