Breonna Taylor case: Here's what we know and don't know from the 15 hours of grand jury recordings

Recordings from the grand jury made public shed some light on what transpired the night Breonna Taylor was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recordings from the Jefferson County grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case were made public Friday after a judge ordered Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office to release them.

The recordings delivered to the public gave a better a picture of what happened the night of March 13 and also leaves further questions.

Throughout the three-day span of recordings released, jurors heard testimony from officers involved, interviews from Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit, 911 calls from the night and photo evidence.

Here's a breakdown of a few things we learned:

Chaotic Scene

Testimony from officers as well as 911 calls from neighbors paint a chaotic scene.

"It's like I'm in a cave. Complete, utter silence," described one officer moments after shots were fired. "There are these vivid white flashes in this dark room... I realize that Jon [Mattingly] is at my feet, moving around."

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison "blindly" fired 10 shots, Sgt. Jonathon Mattingly fired six shots and Det. Myles Cosgrove shot 16 times. In total, six bullets struck Taylor. She was later found in the apartment unresponsive and died.

Hankison was the only officer charged after the grand jury's decision was announced. He was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbor's homes.

A number of officers heard in the recording said there was an announcement that police were at Taylor's door.

"Banged on the door, no response," said Mattingly in the recording. "Banged on it again, no response. At that point we started announcing ourselves. 'Police, please come to the door.'"

However, Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was present at the home on March 13 and fired a shot that injured Mattingly, said that there was no announcement in an interview played for jurors.

"We have no dealings with the police, if I had heard 'police' it would have changed the whole situation because we have nothing to be scared of," Walker said.

911 calls from neighbors also give an idea how the night unfolded.

“I don’t know where they’re coming from but there were a lot of gunshots," one neighbor said.

Multiple neighbors account shots being heard and arguing outside the home. One neighbor said after the shots, they heard an officer yell, "reload."

“There was a bunch and then there was some that sounded like it wasn’t the same gun," one neighbor said.

Throughout the 911 calls played, neighbors did not say that it was identifiable that police were at the apartment or announced themselves.

Hankison's description

In the Sept. 22 recordings, jurors heard interviews that took place between Hankison and LMPD's Public Integrity Unit on March 23.

Hankison claimed that officers knocked and then waited 30 to 45 seconds before ramming the Taylor's door, unsure of who made the call.

His interview also shed light on what transpired before the execution of the no-knock warrant that led to Taylor's death. Hankison stated that knew nothing about the investigation prior to being called in but was briefed on basic addresses.

PHOTOS | Damage from trail of bullets fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment night she was killed 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Additionally, Hankison claimed that Walker told him that Taylor was the one who shot at police. He said audio of Walker is on a body camera. None of three officers involved had activated body cameras, however, it was later discovered that officers who responded did.

Hankison said that he believed he saw a someone with a "long gun" or "AR-15" based on the sound of the shot fired and the stance of the figure after the door at Taylor's apartment was rammed open.

“I was afraid and it was a super helpless feeling knowing there is a guy with a AR-15,” Hankison said in an interview with LMPD on March 23 played for the grand jury.

Additional unreleased evidence

Although the grand jury recordings shed more light on what evidence presented by Cameron's office, there remain more questions.

Jurors were shown photos of the scene, photos of whiteboards on the plan of execution for the warrant as well as an autopsy report of Breonna Taylor.

Additionally, AG Daniel Cameron's voice is not heard on the grand jury recordings. Cameron's office said they presented all recordings to the public.

Prosecutor recommendations and statements were not included because it is not required to disclose under Kentucky state law.

Attorneys for Breonna Taylor's family said listening to the audio files only renews their calls to appoint a special prosecutor so charges can be presented on behalf of Taylor's death.

"That's the only way that this community is going to move forward," Lonita Baker said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.