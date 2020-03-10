Breonna Taylor's family attorney Benjamin Crump asks Kentucky governor for new special prosecutor in case

Crump also criticized Attorney General Daniel Cameron for intentionally not presenting charges to the grand jury that he said would have brought justice to Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after 15 hours of audio recordings were released in the March fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, attorney Benjamin Crump is asking Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for a new special prosecutor in the case.

Crump took to Twitter Saturday afternoon, saying the fight is not over while asking people to say her name.

“We DEMAND a new special prosecutor, reopen #BreonnaTaylor’s case! An innocent, daughter, sister & friend was MURDERED by cops -- & Kentucky’s leaders must hold those responsible accountable, IMMEDIATELY!”, he said.

Crump also release an open letter on his website, criticizing Attorney General Daniel Cameron citing his failure and “intentionally” not presenting charges to the grand jury he said would have brought justice for Taylor and her family.

“It's an affront to justice that after Louisville police officers unlawfully broke into Breonna Taylor's apartment and fatally shot her five times, only one officer faces minor charges, and for the bullets that didn't hit Ms. Taylor,” he said in the letter.

Crump goes on to say that it’s past time for city and state leaders to honor the value of Taylor’s life by holding those responsible for her death accountable.

The audio recordings in the grand jury testimony shed light on what happened the day Taylor was shot by Louisville Metro Police.

Many community leaders in Louisville still wonder if all evidence was presented.

"When the grand jurors asked about seeing more body camera video and they actually wanted to see all the body camera video the prosecutor said, 'we don't have time,'" family attorney Lonita Baker told WHAS11 News on Friday. "That's also overstepping their role as an adviser to the grand jury."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear:

You previously asked The Office of the Attorney General, under the leadership of AG Daniel Cameron, to serve as special prosecutor in the matter involving the death of Breonna Taylor. Unfortunately, Cameron did not serve as an unbiased prosecutor in this case and intentionally did not present charges to the grand jury that would have pursued justice for Ms. Taylor.

It's an affront to justice that after Louisville police officers unlawfully broke into Breonna Taylor's apartment and fatally shot her five times, only one officer faces minor charges, and for the bullets that didn't hit Ms. Taylor.

Bre was a hero, a first responder who put her life on the line every day during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Together, we demand a new grand jury to reopen Breonna Taylor's case, immediately.

All lives have value. Bre's life had special value because of the sacrifices she made for her community. It is past time for Louisville's and Kentucky's leaders to honor the value of her life by holding those responsible for her death accountable.

