Who is LMPD detective Myles Cosgrove?

Cosgrove was one of the Louisville officers present at the raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment the night of her death.

Cosgrove worked in LMPD's 4th, 6th and 8th divisions before transferring to narcotics in 2016.

His personnel file includes commendations for his work and training during his time with narcotics and previous divisions. Specifically, former police chief Steve Conrad thanked Cosgrove for his deescalating dangerous situations and having “strong work ethic, dedication, perseverance” and a positive attitude.

Cosgrove was suspended for one day in May 2013, though, for failing to attend court during multiple cases. In 2010, former chief Robert White reprimanded him for his poor court attendance, saying Cosgrove’s conduct "warrants discipline."

In a 2009 letter, White reprimanded Cosgrove for his failure to exercise patience and diplomacy with a member of the public, calling his conduct "very unprofessional."

Cosgrove was placed on administrative leave and his police powers were temporarily suspended after he shot a man at a Speedway in December 2006. Court documents say the man was shot seven times but survived. Cosgrove was reinstated in May 2007 following the case.

Since joining the narcotics division, Cosgrove has been commended for the work he and other detectives did to "[stop] some of the drug dealing" in Louisville.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly identified Cosgrove as one of the officers present at the execution of a search warrant at Breonna Taylor's apartment. Photos provided to WHAS11 show Mattingly wearing a body camera, though police said there was no body cam footage of the night.

Cosgrove was placed on leave along with Mattingly, detective Joshua Jaynes and former officer Brett Hankison. At this time, Hankison is the only officer who has been fired for his actions the night of Taylor's death.

