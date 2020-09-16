Beshear requests attorney general to give 48-hours notice if National Guard needed in Louisvlle pending decision

The guard was previously activated for the first few days of protests at the end of May.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of any decision from Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Gov. Andy Beshear said he has not activated the National Guard, adding he doesn’t have a timeline.

“I have requested from the attorney general’s office 48-hours’ notice if Louisville believes the National Guard will be needed for any pending decision,” he said.

The guard was previously activated for the first few days of protests at the end of May.

While responding with the Louisville Metro Police Department to reports of a crowd at Dino’s Food Mart on West Broadway, local barbecue owner David McAtee was shot and killed by a guardsman.

State investigators said McAtee shot at police and the National Guard first.

The City of Louisville and attorneys for Breonna Taylor announced a $12 million settlement with the family of Taylor.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.