'#Breewayy' banners honor Breonna Taylor while highlighting social justice in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than 100 days, protesters have gathered at Jefferson Square Park demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

The 'Breewayy' banners around the park are now honoring Taylor, David McAtee and others are up on light poles around 6th and Jefferson.

Organizers said they originally wanted to paint Black Lives Matter on the street, but the city denied it, instead allowing the banners.

“These banners will serve as a place of healing. These banners will serve as a place for us to share our appreciation to those who have been down here for over 100 days to try to get justice for Breonna Taylor,” Nicole Hayden said.

The group raised more than $5,000 for the banners.

