x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Breonna Taylor Case

Attorneys for Kenneth Walker file motion to release grand jury transcripts, recordings in Breonna Taylor case

This comes one day after the family of Breonna Taylor expressed their call for records to be released in the attorney general’s findings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The attorneys representing Kenneth Walker have filed a new motion in court, demanding copies of Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit report and recordings from grand jury proceedings.

This comes one day after the family of Breonna Taylor expressed their call for records to be released in the attorney general’s findings.

Walker was inside the apartment on March 13 when a botched police raid ended in Taylor’s death and him charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Attorney Steve Romines said access to the material is essential for Walker’s freedom from further arrest and prosecution on the charges that were previously dropped without prejudice.

Taylor’s family also said they are not convinced Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s investigation was thorough.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor autopsy report reveals new details about deadly gunshot wound

RELATED: Answering your questions on the Breonna Taylor case

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  

Related Articles

PHOTOS | Breonna Taylor protesters continue marches into the weekend

1 / 12
Jessie Cohen, WHAS11 News
Saturday, September 26, 2020: Louisville protesters continue the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.

PHOTOS | Justice for Breonna Taylor marches continue 3 days after Grand Jury decision

1 / 29
AP
Black Lives Matter protesters march, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville. Breonna Taylor's family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

PHOTOS: Breonna Taylor's family and attorney's address public for the first time following grand jury decision

1 / 7
WHAS11

PHOTOS | Day 2 of Louisville protests include standoff on church property

1 / 31
WHAS11 News
Thursday, September 24, 2020: Protests continue across Louisville after Breonna Taylor's investigation resulted in no arrests or charges related to her death. Some protesters were at a church hoping to be protected from being arrested after the citywide curfew started.