Attorneys for Kenneth Walker file motion to release grand jury transcripts, recordings in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The attorneys representing Kenneth Walker have filed a new motion in court, demanding copies of Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit report and recordings from grand jury proceedings.

This comes one day after the family of Breonna Taylor expressed their call for records to be released in the attorney general’s findings.

Walker was inside the apartment on March 13 when a botched police raid ended in Taylor’s death and him charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Attorney Steve Romines said access to the material is essential for Walker’s freedom from further arrest and prosecution on the charges that were previously dropped without prejudice.

Taylor’s family also said they are not convinced Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s investigation was thorough.

