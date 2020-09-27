Attorney: Kentucky State Police ballistics report contradicts Attorney General Daniel Cameron

The attorney for Kenneth Walker said a ballistics report conducted in the investigations beginnings don't match up with what the attorney general said in his report.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are new calls for access to evidence in the Breonna Taylor case after Kenneth Walker’s attorney said a Kentucky State Police ballistics report, conducted early in the investigation, contradicts what the attorney general said in his report.

According to attorney Steve Romines, “The KSP ballistics report explicitly does not conclude that Mattingly was struck by the single round from Kenny Walker’s gun and to state otherwise not only misrepresents the ballistics test but is categorically false. If the FBI report states otherwise, there is no valid reason to withhold it."

This is in response to Cameron’s statement on the shooting during his Sept. 23 press conference.

The attorney general said Sgt. John Mattingly was the only officer to enter Taylor’s apartment and was struck by one bullet from Walker’s gun.

"Kenneth walker fired the shot that hit Sergeant Mattingly. And there is not evidence that Sergeant Mattingly was hit by friendly fire from other officers,” he said.

Attorneys and the family of Breonna Taylor are asking Cameron to release the report as well as grand jury transcripts related to the case.

