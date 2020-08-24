x
Breonna Taylor Case

No announcement this week on Breonna Taylor case despite rumors, Kentucky attorney general says

Cameron took to social media Sunday night saying there are no plans to announce anything regarding the death of Breonna Taylor this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron is squashing online rumors surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.

Cameron took to Twitter Sunday night about posts saying there would be an announcement from his office on Tuesday in the March shooting death of Taylor.

He said his office does not plan to make an announcement this week.

“We continue to pursue the facts in this case through an independent and thorough investigation,” he said.

This news comes one day after Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer slammed false reports circulating on social media of upcoming protests being held in the city.

A massive protest is being planned on Tuesday by New York-based social justice organization, Until Freedom, who police said they have been in contact with.

