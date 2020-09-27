Acting LMPD chief defends use of flashbangs during Friday night protests

Chief Robert Schroeder said police used flashbangs to get the crowd's attention so they could provide direction on how to disperse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The acting Louisville Metro Police chief addressed the use of flashbangs as protesters continued their calls for justice, days after the grand jury’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor Case.

Chief Robert Schroeder said during a Saturday press conference, authorities used flashbangs to get the crowd’s attention so police could provide direction on how to disperse.

He said most of the protesters cooperated and dispersed and those who didn’t, we’re arrested.

Most are facing charges for failure to disperse, unlawful assembly and violating the curfew.

