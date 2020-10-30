Third juror comes forward about grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor case

A release from Attorney Kevin Glogower’s office says the third juror decided to come forward to promote “truth and transparency” in the case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third anonymous grand juror has come forward to speak publicly about grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case.

Two other anonymous grand jurors have been critical of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the presentation of the case.

They claim the only charges presented were for former LMPD officer Brett Hankison who fired into an apartment neighboring Taylor’s the night she was killed.

“Anonymous Grand Juror #3 firmly supports the fact that no additional charges were allowed at the conclusion of their service,” the statement says in part.

Cameron released a statement earlier this month saying he remains confident in the presentation to the grand jury. He said it was his decision to ask for an indictment on charges that could be proven under Kentucky law.

Two other officers also fired their weapons during in the deadly raid at Taylor’s apartment in March. Cameron said those officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were justified to protect themselves under the law.

