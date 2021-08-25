Answering your top questions on the Crystal Rogers case

Breaking down the latest information from the FBI's search in one Bardstown subdivision related to the Crystal Rogers investigation.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — FBI Louisville is continuing its search for any evidence related to the Crystal Rogers disappearance in one Bardstown subdivision.

Crews spent all day Tuesday and Wednesday in the Woodlawn Spring neighborhood. Special agents were seen laying tarp, bringing shovels and using a cadaver dog to find where to dig.

The FBI allowed WHAS11 to see their search site Wednesday. Crews had zeroed in on one specific spot on at one property. Tents were set up near the driveway as agents went back and forth.

As the FBI's search continues, we want to answer your top questions about the search:

Why is the FBI searching for evidence in the Crystal Rogers case at this location?

In a statement, FBI Louisville said the search came as a result of information gathered by the federal investigation over the last year. The FBI took over Rogers' case in August 2020, executing federal search warrants and conducting more than 50 interviews.

How is the subdivision connected to Brooks Houck?

Documents from the Nelson County PVA show Houck Rentals LLC owns three homes in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision, including two on the street agents have blocked off. Brooks Houck is listed as the registered agent for Houck Rentals.

Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was named a main suspect in her case but has never been charged.

Has anyone previously searched the subdivision?

Sherry Ballard, Rogers' mother, said volunteers with "Team Crystal" previously searched the area. Ballard said they had cadaver dog that hit on a dirt mound. In the end, "we didn't find anything."

"The fact that they're back searching in that area tells me maybe we had a clue, but we couldn't find what we were looking for," Ballard said.

Were the houses in the area already constructed by the time of Rogers' disappearance?

Ballard said Houck was building houses in the subdivision at the time Rogers went missing.

Google Earth images from 2014, the year before Rogers' disappearance, show the same property currently overrun by the FBI under construction. The driveway area agents appear to be working at is not finished.

The FBI said the residents in the area are not considered suspects in the case.

Will officials provide information on what they find?

The FBI's work is much more secretive Wednesday, however officials said they hope to have an updated statement later in the day.

Crews were seen hauling giant pieces of possible concrete from a driveway out of the neighborhood. Sherry Ballard said she is keeping her phone close, hoping for answers in her daughter's case.

It is possible evidence found during the FBI's search would not be available to the public until an arrest is made.

