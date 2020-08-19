FBI gives new details on Nelson County human remains, waiting on DNA

The remains were found close to where Crystal Rogers, the only reported missing person in Nelson County, was last seen alive.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A forensic anthropologist has completed a review of human remains found in Nelson County nearly one month ago, the FBI confirmed to WHAS11.

The review gives new details on the remains found near the border of Washington County, close to where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive in July 2015.

According to the report, the remains likely belong to a female estimated between 24 and 82 years old, with height between 62.6 and 70.9 inches. The FBI said it is still waiting for DNA analysis to positively identify the person.

"We have taken those remains and we have sent them to the FBI laboratory where they are working to identify those remains as quickly as they can," said Brian Jones, FBI Louisville's assistant special agent in charge.

While Rogers' family was notified of the remains, and she is the only person reported missing from Nelson County, officials said there are people missing from Marion County and other nearby areas.

"We want to get it right. We want to ensure that our part in this investigation, that we are doing everything we can to solve the case," Jones said. "Sometimes moving fast is not the best solution for any type of complex investigation like this."

Shortly after the remains were discovered, the FBI officially announced it was taking control of the Crystal Rogers investigation — executing multiple search warrants and interviews in the Bardstown area.

"Because we have been involved in this investigation for more than a year, and it took a lot of planning to execute this search warrants in Nelson County, it was happen stance that it remains were found shortly before we executed the search warrants," Jones said.

Federal agents and local officials were seen searching the home of Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance and primary suspect in her case. Investigators also served warrants at his brother Nick Houck's home and the Houck family farm.

Most recently, the FBI cleared out Rogers' storage unit filled with items her mother, Sherry Ballard, saved after her disappearance. The search is believed to be the first time investigators have gone through Rogers' items.

"It has taken some time, but we are helpful we are going to bring these cases to a resolution and solve these crimes," Jones said.

