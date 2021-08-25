FBI Louisville returns to Bardstown to resume Crystal Rogers search

Agents confirmed that crews would go back to the Woodlawn Springs area Wednesday after spending all day searching Tuesday.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — FBI Louisville is planning to return to Bardstown Wednesday to continue searching the area for any evidence related to Crystal Rogers' disappearance.

Crews spent all day Tuesday in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision but did not release any new information when they left around 9 p.m.

A spokesperson for FBI Louisville said an updated statement may be available later in the day.

On Tuesday, special agents closed one street in the 250-acre residential community near Dean Watts Park as FBI Louisville conducted searches at specific addresses. The FBI said the residents in the area are not considered suspects in this case.

Agents used cadaver dogs and were seen pulling out tarps and digging.

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015. Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was named a main suspect in her case but has never been charged.

Documents from the Nelson County PVA show that Houck Rentals LLC owns three homes in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision. Houck is listed as the registered agent for Houck Rentals.

Though still considered a missing person case, officials are working under the assumption Rogers is dead.

