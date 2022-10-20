Federal investigators plan to search Houck farm for fifth day in Crystal Rogers' case

Agents confirmed with WHAS11 that they were now focusing their search on the back part of the 245-acre property, located on Paschal Ballard Lane.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The FBI plans to continue searching a Bardstown farm for evidence into what happened to Crystal Rogers, a mother of five who went missing more than seven years ago.

The farm has ties to the main suspect in Rogers' disappearance, her former boyfriend, Brooks Houck. Houck has never been arrested or charged in the case.

Investigators announced Thursday afternoon their investigation of the Houck family farm will go into its fifth day on Friday.

On Thursday, FBI agents confirmed with WHAS11 that they were now focusing their search on the back part of the 245-acre property, located on Paschal Ballard Lane.

Over the past few days, dozens of investigators have been seen using off-road vehicles to move around the farm, cadaver dogs to assist in operations and heavy machinery towed in on trailers to help dig up areas of the farm.

Many people want to know what, if anything, the FBI is finding on the Houck family farm. The reality is, we likely won’t know the outcome of this search until, and if, any evidence found is used in a future court case.

The latest search began Monday, its the fourth time the farm has been searched over the past seven years.

"It's such a huge farm," Sherry Ballard, Rogers’ mother, said in a press conference earlier this week.

She said, as a mother, she can’t help but worry about if her daughter is still there on the farm and wonder if she has been overlooked.

“We’ve searched in the woods numerous times and we have walked through something and come back by and see something that we totally missed,” she said. “I pray that they find my daughter and I bring her home.”

Rogers’ family said they pray this search will be the last.

“I’m ready for answers,” Ballard said. “Our family just need answers, and I think they are getting close.”

If anyone has any information that could help police find Rogers, please contact investigators. The FBI has a designated taskforce website where you can submit anonymous tips.

