FBI search on Houck family farm enters third day of investigation

The 245-acre farm in Bardstown is owned by the mother of Crystal Rogers' former boyfriend, Brooks Houck, the main suspect in her disappearance.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — On Wednesday, the latest search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers went into its third day.

Earlier this week, the FBI returned to a farm in Bardstown owned by the mother of Rogers' former boyfriend, Brooks Houck. Houck is the main suspect in Rogers' case, but has never been arrested or charged.

It's been more than seven years since the mother of five went missing in July of 2015. Police say the farm is the last known location Rogers was seen alive.

The search still appears focused on this blue barn- or around the barn- with a tent set up in front and an open trailer facing the area. We just saw FBI Louisville leadership pull up to the search. Sounds like this could be the final day. pic.twitter.com/8CpZ9nftT4 — Shay McAlister (@ShayMcAlisterTV) October 19, 2022

The 245-acre farm, located on Paschal Ballard Lane, has been searched at least four other times in the past few years.

Rogers' family prays this search will be the last, finally bringing answers.

"It's such a huge farm," Sherry Ballard, Rogers' mother, said. "Could she be there and maybe it was overlooked? We've searched in the woods numerous times and we have walked through something and come back by and seen something that we totally missed."

According to the FBI, agents have not left the property unattended overnight and will keep the scene secured until their search is over.

"I'm ready for answers. Our family just needs answers," Ballard said Monday in a press conference.

WHAS11 was granted access to see the work underway on Tuesday.

The FBI used cadaver dogs and excavating equipment on multiple sites around the rural Nelson County farm.

There are ponds and structures throughout the property, though the FBI has not confirmed exactly what they are interested in. Special agents are using off road vehicles to go beyond where the road ends, into the woods and surrounding area.

Parked FBI vehicles on site indicate there are at least two dozen investigators on the farm, working near a barn that has been a point of question in the past.

The Ballard family said they have had questions about that barn and what happened around it for years. A tent was set up right behind the barn, indicating investigators could be digging near it.

There is also a cell service truck parked on site, providing a signal for easy communication for the FBI team, as they work across the farm.

If anyone has any information that could help police find Rogers, please contact investigators. The FBI has a designated taskforce website where you can submit anonymous tips.

