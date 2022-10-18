FBI uses cadaver dogs, excavating tools as Bardstown search extends into a third day

According to the FBI, agents did not leave the property unattended overnight and will keep the scene secured until the search is over.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Dozens of FBI agents, forensic experts and investigators are working on a property nine miles south of Bardstown, searching for clues related to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The search started on Monday and will last until at least Wednesday, the FBI confirms.

The 245-acre farm is located on Paschal Ballard Lane, near the intersection of Loretta Road and Balltown Road. Rosemary Houck owns the property, and it is the last place Crystal Rogers is believed to have been alive.

"It's such a huge farm," Sherry Ballard said. "Could she be there and maybe it was overlooked? We've searched in the woods numerous times and we have walked through something and come back by and seen something that we totally missed."

The search started for second day on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., but that wasn’t when investigators arrived on scene.

According to the FBI, agents did not leave the property unattended overnight and will keep the scene secured until the search is over.

Beyond the roadblock, held secure by the Bardstown Police Department, WHAS11 was granted access to see the work underway on Tuesday.

The FBI used cadaver dogs and excavating equipment on multiple sites around the rural Nelson County farm.

There are ponds and structures throughout the property, though the FBI has not confirmed exactly what they are interested in. Special agents are using off road vehicles to go beyond where the road ends, into the woods and surrounding area.

Parked FBI vehicles on site indicate there are at least two dozen investigators on the farm, working near a barn that has been a point of question in the past.

The Ballard family said they have had questions about that barn and what happened around it for years. A tent was set up right behind the barn, indicating investigators could be digging near it.

There is also a cell service truck parked on site, providing a signal for easy communication for the FBI team, as they work across the farm.

This is at least the fourth time the farm has been searched by law enforcement, still "Team Crystal" hopes it could be the last.

“We hope that something comes from this," Lonnie Doles said. "Us, Team Crystal, we’ve searched all the land around here but we’ve never been able to search on this property.”

With multiple evidence trucks and forensic teams on site, they are hopeful this team of investigators will find a missing piece and finally close the Crystal Rogers case.

The search will continue for another day -- with cold temperatures and hard ground slowing search efforts.

That means the FBI will stay at the scene overnight Tuesday, securing the farm- something they intend to do until the work is done.

