Crystal Rogers case | WHAS11's Shay McAlister goes in depth on 8 years of covering the story

There have been major updates in the case in recent weeks. Shay is joined by WHAS11's Eric King in this 20-minute special to break it all down from the beginning.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The case of Crystal Rogers has touched people far beyond the borders of Kentucky, and one WHAS11 reporter and anchor has been there every step of the way.

Shay McAllister sat down Tuesday with WHAS11's Eric King to break down the case from the beginning. She also spoke in-depth about what it's been like to cover this story for eight years.

You can watch the full special and read previous coverage below:

Rogers disappeared in Bardstown eight years ago. Despite numerous search warrants and interviews over the years, there had been little light shed on the case.

In August 2020, the FBI took over the investigation. Three years later, they made their first arrest in connection to the Crystal Rogers investigation.

In August 2023, Nelson County man Joseph Lawson was arrested in connection to Crystal Rogers' disappearance. He was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence. News of his arrest was released on Sept. 7.

Brooks Houck, Rogers' former boyfriend, was arrested last week and was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He will be arraigned Thursday.