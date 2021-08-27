FBI Louisville recovers 'item of interest' in Crystal Rogers search

FBI Louisville said they know there are individuals in the Bardstown community who have information on Rogers' disappearance and "now is the time to come forward."

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — FBI Louisville has recovered an "item of interest" in the Crystal Rogers search.

For three days, federal agents have been in Bardstown searching for clues leading to the missing mother. The FBI narrowed their search to one driveway in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision and a crew has been carrying loads of materials from the site since Wednesday.

In a tweet, FBI Louisville said they know there are individuals in the Bardstown community who have information on Rogers' disappearance.

"Now is the time to come forward," FBI Louisville said in a statement.

It is unclear what item was recovered at the Woodlawn Springs subdivision site but the FBI said additional information will be released as it is made available.

Excavation efforts continued early Friday and neighbors told WHAS11 it will come with further removal of driveway concrete.

Rogers has been missing for six years and her mother, Sherry Ballard, said she is exhausted but hopeful. Every night, FBI agents go to her home to give her an update on the day's work.

"This has been different and I feel very, very very...different little things that have happened, its like its all just lining up. I think this is going to be my answers," Ballard said.

Anyone with information in the Crystal Rogers case is asked to report what they know to the FBI through their taskforce website.

