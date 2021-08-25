Bardstown community hopes FBI search leads to answers for Ballard family

One resident said the latest efforts feel different than past searches.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — While the FBI's search in one Bardstown subdivision is not the first time investigators have focused on the Crystal Rogers case, residents said this search feels different than the rest.

Rogers' disappearance captivated the community, with many aware of every publicized detail in the six years since her presumed death. When the FBI began searching in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision, residents said news spread quickly.

The case struck a chord for Molly Edington, and she said the entire town has been anxiously waiting alongside the Ballards. Edington said the latest efforts feel different than past searches.

"We've had a lot of tragedy in the community as you well know, but with Crystal and her family it's been especially sad because she was taken away from her children," Edington said. "Everybody has looked everywhere so this is probably, hopefully, a new spot that's going to be the spot that we find what we need."

Rogers' mother Sherry Ballard said she understands the importance of the case to the entire community.

"I think the people in this town…they've been through this whole emotional rollercoaster," Ballard said. "I think they're ready for closure as much as I am."

Another woman from out of town said all of her relatives have been watching the search closely, to see if investigators found anything.

