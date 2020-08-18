As FBI calls for tips on Bardstown cases, WHAS11 to re-air series

The unsolved murders of Jason Ellis, Kathy and Samantha Netherland and Tommy Ballard were added to the Crystal Rogers task force website.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — More than five years after her disappearance, family and supporters of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers have a renewed sense of hope.

In late July, police notified Rogers' family that possible human remains were discovered near the border of Nelson and Washington County. Sources close to the case said they were found near where Rogers was last seen alive in July 2015.

The FBI's Evidence Response Team sent the remains to its lab in Quantico, Virginia for testing. Soon after, the FBI announced it was taking control of the investigation into Rogers' disappearance.

Since the announcement, the FBI has executed multiple search warrants throughout the area. The home of Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her death, was searched in addition to his brother's home and family's farm.

The unsolved murders of Jason Ellis, Kathy and Samantha Netherland and Tommy Ballard were also added to the task force's website. As the FBI continues to big into all cases, WHAS11's UNSOLVED Team will re-air its 10-part series taking a closer look at all five unsolved cases starting Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 5:50 p.m.

Each story will feature interviews with local historians, former and current Bardstown and Kentucky State Police officers and the victims' loved ones. It will also look at what Brooks Houck has said about Rogers' disappearance.

The team has also added more episodes to the popular Bardstown podcast, a collaboration with VAULT Studios, available on Apple Podcasts or anywhere podcasts are available.

