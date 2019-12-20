HOUSTON — A woman will be charged in the murder in the case of missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard, a source close to the investigation tells KHOU 11's Grace White.

The suspect is a "close friend" of the victim, reported KVUE, KHOU 11's sister station in Austin.

Broussard and her infant girl Margot Carey went missing Dec. 12, Austin police said. The search led authorities to a home in the Houston area late Thursday where a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle, and a baby was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the identity of the body and the infant, but they confirmed the scene is connected to Broussard's disappearance. But Heidi's mother, Tammy Broussard, told CBS Austin on Friday the body found belongs to Heidi, and that Margot is now in CPS custody.

Earlier in the morning the medical examiner's office reported the body was found in a vehicle. At the same time, an ambulance took a 1-month-old baby girl to the hospital get checked out, Lt. Daniel Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said. The girl did not have any signs of injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Houston FBI said the case is now back in the hands of the Austin Police Department, which has not released additional details.

KHOU 11 has learned a woman is in custody and facing charges for the mother's death. KHOU 11's sister station KVUE reports the suspect was a "close friend" with Broussard who plotted to take the baby from Broussard. The woman faces initial charges of kidnapping and evidence tampering, records show.

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene in the 8100 block of Bo Jack Drive late Thursday until the early-morning hours Friday. Those agencies include the FBI, Texas Rangers, Austin police and Houston-area law enforcement.

Authorities out of Austin previously said they are working the missing persons case from two angles: either Broussard left on her own and they need to know if mom and baby are safe or that the two may be victims of foul play.

Authorities wrapped up their investigation at the Jersey Village home at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

