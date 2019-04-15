We're lucky to have charity ingrained into our station identity with the Crusade for Children. Since it started in 1954, the telethon has raised $180 million for children with special needs.

We are all passionate about this work, but our longtime editor Joe Federle bursts with Crusade pride each and every day.

"My grandfather and my father always told me if I want to give to any charity to always give to the Crusade, because 100 percent of it goes to the actual cause that it's supposed to be helping, the special needs children across Kentucky and Indiana.

"I guess that's one of the reasons I always wanted to work at WHAS, because I always heard such great things about the Crusade. I was like wouldn't that be cool to work there, and I've always loved TV anyway. To me, I think this is the best place in the world, really, to work in TV because nobody else has such a cool organization. It's exclusively Louisville.

"We raise so much money every year. I mean $5 million a year is normal for us for a weekend in June.

"Every Monday after the Crusade, we look at each other and we're like how did we just raise $5 million? I mean, we're a local telethon for crying out loud. Really always, the day after the Crusade, I always get to come into the station and say I'm lucky I still get to work here even after all of this is over. This is my full-time home, and I love it."