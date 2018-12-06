LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS11) -- LMPD Chief of Police Steve Conrad is working out of a temporary office after his was flooded when inmates, in the housing unit above flushed bedding down their toilet.

It happened in the jail's overflow space, above police headquarters, last week.

Officials said inmates pushed clothing and bedding down into the toilet, flushed it and then flooded their floor and the spaces below.

LMDC Director Mark Bolton said, “apparently that caused some issues is the plumbing which caused some overflow and some spillage from some leaky pipes that leaked down into the headquarters building."

Chief of Police Steve Conrad's office was directly affected, as well as other offices.

Jail leaders still don't know who was involved. They said it could've been any of 80 inmates in that space, so they moved 35 back to the main jail to change the population.

"I'm sad that that happened. Was it preventable? Probably not,” Bolton said.

Jail leaders said they wish they could shut the space down for good. The HVAC system doesn't work, and the plumbing is outdated.

But the main jail is overcrowded on a daily basis and the overflow space is the only other option.

"That unit was built back in the '50s. It’s not the most desirable housing unit but I have to make a decision to put 50, 60 people in housing units built for 24 or try to relieve or try to relieve the pressure by housing people over there,” Bolton said.

For now, the unit has been cleaned and the plumbing repaired.

But jail leaders said the space isn't a sustainable one and they're looking to the city to help find another way.

© 2018 WHAS-TV