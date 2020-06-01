INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis says it set an attendance record during 2019, breaking a mark that had stood for a decade.

The museum recorded just over 1.3 million visitors last year, topping its 2009 record by about 8,300 people.

Ten years ago, the museum’s attendance was boosted by hosting a King Tut exhibit and opening its Egypt exhibit. For 2019, its special exhibits included “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” and “PAW Patrol Adventure Play.”

