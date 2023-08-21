Indy 500 veteran, family members help rescue unconscious man from north Indianapolis lake

Boaters on Lake Clearwater found a 78-year-old man in the water around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis 500 veteran was among several people who helped give a man a chance at life after he was pulled from a north Indianapolis lake Monday.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, three people were boating on Lake Clearwater, near 82nd Street, when they spotted another boat with no occupant. A short time later, they saw a 78-year-old man who was unconscious just beneath the surface of the water.

One of the people in the boat, Kimberly Bogle, jumped into the water with a flotation noodle and grabbed the man, instructing a friend, Riley Quillen, to call 911 and drive the boat to get her fiancé parents, Geoff and Roseina Brabham, from their home nearby.

Bogle said she swam back to the dock with the victim, where she was met by the couple, as well as a UPS driver who heard the commotion while making a delivery nearby.

As they pulled the man out of the water and began CPR, firefighters arrived and took over caring for the man until medics arrived.

Medics were able to establish a pulse and circulation about 45 minutes after the initial calls to 911 were made, and the man was taken to Community Heart Hospital North for treatment.

The victim's condition is not known at this time, IFD said in a release.

Geoff Brabham raced in 10 Indianapolis 500s between 1981 and 1993. He twice finished in the top five, including a fourth-place finish in the 1983 race.