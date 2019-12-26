ELWOOD, Ind. — A Madison County mom is charged with neglect after she told police she found her 5-year-old son inside a running washing machine.

The Elwood Police Department responded to a call at an emergency room for the child in August.



Hospital staff told police the child was in and out of consciousness, bruised and partially wet. The child was ultimately transferred to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.

The boy's mother says she has health problems and takes several medications.

Prosecutor's charged Heather Oliver with neglect of a dependent “for knowingly and intentionally placing a dependent in a situation that endangers her son’s life and health which resulted in bodily injury.”

