Indiana man wins nearly $700K on $1 bet at French Lick Casino

This was French Lick Casino's largest jackpot "by far," according to the casino. It was more than double the previous record jackpot of $265,880.

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A southern Indiana resident won big at French Lick Casino, the casino's biggest jackpot ever to be exact.

The lucky winner was playing the Wild Party slot machine Sunday night. He made a $1 bet and then won $690,623.

French Lick Casino has been in business for 16 years and, according to the casino, this was its largest payout "by far." This jackpot was more than double the previous record jackpot of $265,880 that was won in 2013.

That rich of a jackpot is a rarity in Indiana — especially so at a privately owned casino, explained Jeff Whereatt, the Director of Slots at French Lick Casino.

“It’s a very big deal. Around here, you don’t see a lot of local jackpots or progressives this high,” he said. “In places like Las Vegas where they can link multiple properties together you see jackpots get high, but in Indiana, you don’t see it often.”

CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 to French Lick’s BIGGEST JACKPOT WINNER ever. Andrew won this MASSIVE $690,623 progressive jackpot on a $1 Wild Party game. #slots #casino #jackpot pic.twitter.com/wq8ekz0DDL — French Lick Casino (@FLCasino) July 26, 2021

The winner earned a progressive jackpot that had been growing since June of 2019. Previously, the highest Wild Party jackpot had been $256,000.

As fun as the buzz was about Wild Party’s growing jackpot, Whereatt said it was also a good feeling to finally have a winner claim a life-changing sum of money.