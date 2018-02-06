INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Republicans could remove language from the state party's platform that calls for marriage between a man and a woman.

The language was added when Vice President Mike Pence was governor. But it is omitted from the latest draft of Indiana Republican Party's platform. Delegates will be able to vote on the platform when they meet in Evansville next weekend.

GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer tells the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette that the new draft is a "compromise" that includes language that is inclusive. He says the party's goal was "to try not to offend anyone."

Not everyone is happy with the proposed change.

Micah Clark, executive director of the socially conservative American Family Association of Indiana, called it a "weak statement" that was "pure mush."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.