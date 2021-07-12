Indiana Court of Appeals orders state to resume federal unemployment benefits

Indiana ended its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals is ordering the state to continue paying federal unemployment benefits while the decision by Governor to end Indiana's participation in the federal CARES program is decided in court.

In June, a Marion County judge ordered the state to temporarily continue the benefits. The state appealed the decision, but Monday’s ruling upholds the trial court’s injunction.

Monday's ruling stated, "First, the Governor is not required to prove the basis for his economic and social policy. The people of Indiana have vested their elected office holders in the executive and legislative branches with the authority to make economic, social, and political policy choices."

Governor Holcomb's office released the following statement: