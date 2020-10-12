Indiana among 17 states joining Texas in Supreme Court suit

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana attorney General Curtis Hill joined 16 other states in support of a Texas lawsuit.
The lawsuit is asking the supreme court to invalidate electoral college votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All four states are battleground states that President Trump lost.
“Few things matter more to our American democracy than ensuring the integrity of elections under the rule of law,” Attorney General Hill said. “It’s eminently important for the U.S. Supreme Court to provide clarity and guidance on constitutional issues of such magnitude,” Hill added.
To date, no widespread voter irregularities have been found.
University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck said the case has big legal hurdles in front of it.
"It's going to take forever to decide whether to hear it," Vladeck tweeted. "Which almost certainly means that the whole thing will be moot before that happens."