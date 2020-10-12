Indiana among 17 states joining Texas in Supreme Court suit

AG Curtis Hill joined 16 other states in supporting a Texas effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to review alleged election irregularities.

The lawsuit is asking the supreme court to invalidate electoral college votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All four states are battleground states that President Trump lost.

“Few things matter more to our American democracy than ensuring the integrity of elections under the rule of law,” Attorney General Hill said. “It’s eminently important for the U.S. Supreme Court to provide clarity and guidance on constitutional issues of such magnitude,” Hill added.

To date, no widespread voter irregularities have been found.

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck said the case has big legal hurdles in front of it.

