The high school sweethearts have spent seven decades together full of love and family

MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple is celebrating seven decades together.

They say the secret to everlasting love is to love each other and never go to bed angry.

Abram and Marie Leichliter are celebrating 70 years together after meeting each other in high school.

"It was just one of those things, just one of those things," Abram said.

Marie says she was a freshman and Abram was a sophomore when they first met, but it wasn't exactly a fairytale beginning.

While in high school, Abram decided to join the Navy, but he didn't leave his sweetheart behind.

Abram served more than 20 years while Marie stayed by his side.

"I guess it was just love and God," Marie said.

Love that led them to celebrate seven decades together with their loved ones.

"Saturday, we had the whole family together, it was a cookout. We had sausage, hot dogs and hamburgers," said Marie.

And it was a celebration they hope leads to more anniversaries in the future.

The Leichliter's are originally from New Jersey, but later moved to Macon to be closer to family.

