NEW ORLEANS — Almost four months after the Hard Rock Hotel construction site on Canal Street collapsed, the bodies of two of the three construction workers killed by the collapse have not been recovered.

Sunday night, family members of one of the victims killed in the Oct. 12 collapse and activists made a memorial near the collapse site's perimeter fence, placing candles, ribbons and other symbols of their expression near Rampart Street.

Anthony Margrette was the only victim killed by the Hard Rock collapse whose body was recovered, and some of his family were at the memorial Sunday night.

Margrette's twin sister, Angela Margrette said she didn't understand why the construction site hasn't been demolished yet.

"This hurts my family every day — knowing that building is still there," Angela said. "I don't understand why they don't take it down. Get them out, and take it down."

Marking four months since the collapse, both a vigil for those killed by the collapse and a protest to bring the construction site down are planned for Wednesday.