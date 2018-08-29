PHOENIX - Those who knew, respected, watched and loved Sen. John McCain said goodbye to the man who was an American hero in the eyes of many and synonymous with the state of Arizona at a special service Wednesday.

A memorial outside of the mortuary where the senator's body rested Wednesday morning was a quiet reminder of a man best known for his power and intuition to break away from the political pack.

The senator passed at age 81. His 82nd birthday would've been today, Aug. 29. But an aggressive form of brain cancer took his life just days before.

Wednesday morning, McCain's body was moved from A.L. Moore Grimshaw-Mortuary to the Arizona State Capitol.

McCain's motorcade arrived just before 10 a.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey greeted the McCain family as the Arizona National Guard Military Funeral Honors Team carried Sen. McCain's casket, draped in an American flag, to the Arizona State Capitol Rotunda.

Arizona veterans, military, and first responders lined the plaza.

In the rotunda, Sen. John McCain will lie in state, guarded by DPS troopers, for 24 hours. Only the third person to get such an honor in the state of Arizona in the past 40 years.

The private ceremony began with a prayer from Father Edward A. Reese. Gov. Doug Ducey and former Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl gave heartfelt remarks before the presentation of a wreath by McCain's lifelong friend and former Congressman Jim Kolbe.

Sen. Jeff Flake delivered a touching benediction before final words were said by Father Reese.

Cindy McCain kissed her husband's casket as the family led a train of McCain's friends and fellow dignitaries saying their goodbyes to the senator.

Following the ceremony, a public viewing will start at 2 p.m. Hundreds of people were lined up at the Arizona State Capitol hours before the doors opened to the public.

A McCain family spokesperson has said the Capitol doors will remain open as long as there are people in line preparing to honor the senator.

Jefferson and Adams streets will be closed between 15th and 19th avenues until the end of Wednesday's events. Those wishing to pay their respects can park at the State Fairgrounds where buses will take them to the Capitol. The buses will begin transporting guests at noon.

Other parking locations include several surface parking areas and parking garages around the Arizona State Capitol. Spaces are limited.

A map of authorized parking areas can be found here.

Talk of Tuesday's primary

As Arizona mourns McCain's passing, dozens poured out into the community to share their stories of how he impacted them.

During Tuesday's primary election, in which voters decided who they want to see run to fill the senate seat being left empty by the retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, it was McCain who easily became the talking point at the polls.

Susan Benjamin is one of many who remembered the late senator.

"But I think most people thought highly of John McCain," Benjamin said. "I disagreed with a lot about how he voted, but I certainly believe he was a patriot and full of integrity."

'A man who had honor'

Outside of his family and community leaders, those who likely knew him best, is his congressional family. Sometimes they would spar over different bills and ideologies. But what we've heard also is how much respect there was for the senator in Washington.

That was very evident in an emotionally powerful speech on the Senate floor by his political wingman, Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"I do not cry for a perfect man. I cry for a man who had honor and always was willing to admit to his imperfection," Graham said.

