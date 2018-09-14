SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (IndyStar) — Holiday World’s been the cleanest park in the world since before the iPhone was invented.

The Santa Claus, Indiana, theme park took home “Cleanest Park in the World” honors at "Amusement Today" magazine’s annual Golden Ticket Awards for the 19th consecutive year.

Wildebeest, the park’s Splashin’ Safari water coaster, didn’t do too shabby either, winning “Best Water Park Ride” for the ninth consecutive year.

Seventeen parks around the world took home top honors in 23 categories at the 2018 award ceremony, held Sept. 8 at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

Holiday World beat out parks such as Disney World, Kings Island and Cedar Point for the cleanest park crown.

Also placing: Splashin’ Safari took the runner-up “Best Water Park” slot, and the park’s Mammoth water coaster was voted the No. 2 “Best Water Park Ride.”

Holiday World’s trio of wooden roller coasters — The Voyage, The Legend and The Raven — were all ranked among the world’s Top 25 wooden coasters.

King’s Island, Holiday World’s rival park three hours northeast in Mason, Ohio, won “Best Kids’ Area” for an 18th consecutive year. The Beast came in 5th in the wooden coaster rankings, and the Diamondback was in 10th place for steel.

The Amusement Today rankings are based on an annual survey of amusement park enthusiasts from all over the world.

