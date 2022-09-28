WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago

After seven years of planning and three years of construction, central Fourth Street was enclosed by glass to create an indoor shopping and entertainment district.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!.

Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off.

Then County Judge Executive Mitch McConnell and Mayor Harvey Sloane were excited about the development.

The night was capped off with one of the most memorable campaigns promoting the city: "Louisville Look What You Can Do," a song by Hazel Miller and WHAS TV “Louisville Tonight” personality, Ange Humphrey.

A Louisville native, 68-year-old Miller is still performing.

She studied music at the University of Louisville in the 70's then decided to focus her life on blues, jazz, gospel and soul.

Miller said her major influence was Aretha Franklin.

In 1982, then Louisville Mayor Harvey Sloane asked Miller to record "Look What We Can Do."

That caught national notice and she headed west for Los Angeles. But on the way, her U-Haul broke down in Denver, and she decided to stay, where she still lives!

As for Humphrey, she's on television everyday as the host of ABC 25's Local Lifestyles in Evansville, Indiana.

